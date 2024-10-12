All Sections
Russians attacks Zaporizhzia at night, injuring 3 people – photos

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 12 October 2024, 06:40
Russians attacks Zaporizhzia at night, injuring 3 people – photos
Aftermath of Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia. Stock photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Three people have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11-12 October.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia overnight. They struck houses and industrial premises belonging to a business. Early reports indicate three people have been injured."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Fedorov stated that medical personnel had provided the necessary assistance to the affected people.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that among the injured was a 12-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Fedorov specified that two women aged 55 and 22 and an 11-year-old girl had been injured.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "One house has been completely destroyed. Rescue workers are continuing emergency rescue operations. The number of injured is being updated."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, it was reported that firefighters had extinguished a fire that affected storage facilities and workshops over an area of 15 square metres. The facades and windows of nearby houses were also damaged.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Currently, 34 firefighters and rescue workers and 6 appliances are at the scene, along with police officers, bomb disposal experts and volunteers from the Red Cross.

This news has been updated since publication.

