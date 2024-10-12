Russians attacks Zaporizhzia at night, injuring 3 people – photos

Aftermath of Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia. Stock photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Three people have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11-12 October.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia overnight. They struck houses and industrial premises belonging to a business. Early reports indicate three people have been injured."

Advertisement:

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Fedorov stated that medical personnel had provided the necessary assistance to the affected people.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that among the injured was a 12-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Fedorov specified that two women aged 55 and 22 and an 11-year-old girl had been injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "One house has been completely destroyed. Rescue workers are continuing emergency rescue operations. The number of injured is being updated."

Advertisement:

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, it was reported that firefighters had extinguished a fire that affected storage facilities and workshops over an area of 15 square metres. The facades and windows of nearby houses were also damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Currently, 34 firefighters and rescue workers and 6 appliances are at the scene, along with police officers, bomb disposal experts and volunteers from the Red Cross.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!