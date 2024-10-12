Serbia and Russian energy giant Gazprom agree on additional gas supplies for winter

Dušan Bajatović, CEO of the Serbian state-owned company Srbijagas, has reached an agreement in St Petersburg with Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Board of Russian energy giant Gazprom, for additional gas supplies to Serbia this winter.

Source: Serbian newspaper Danas, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bajatović noted that the agreement with Gazprom had been signed on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Additional gas supplies for the heating season in Serbia will be carried out under the existing contract "in order to ensure safe supply for consumers in Serbia," the Srbijagas CEO explained.

Bajatović anticipates that Russian gas supplies will amount to approximately 400 million cubic metres this winter.

He added that the extension of the current contract for gas supplies from Russia is likely to be considered in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Serbia has been actively looking for ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas supplies since 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Since then, the country has agreed to build interconnectors with Bulgaria and Romania and secured gas supplies from Azerbaijan and Hungary.

