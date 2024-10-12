Russians to look for oil in Belarus

The Belarusian authorities have reached an agreement with the Russian company Rosneft to conduct subsoil exploration in Gomel Oblast, Belarus.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus

Quote from Lukashenko: "We have agreed with the head of Rosneft that we will explore the subsoil of Gomel Oblast.

We will definitely find oil there (wells were drilled and abandoned in Soviet times).

We will use this money to develop our Gomel Oblast."

