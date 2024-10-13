Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office investigates shooting of nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 14:26
Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General has launched criminal investigations into the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, on Twitter (X)
Quote: "The murder of prisoners of war is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. An investigation has begun on the violation of wartime laws and customs, as well as premeditated murder.
Advertisement:
We are doing everything we can to identify and punish all of the perpetrators of the aggressor country's crimes against Ukraine and its citizens."
Background:
- Previously, military analysts reported that the Russian forces executed 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk Oblast, Russia.
- As a result, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets issued letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Support UP or become our patron!