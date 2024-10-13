All Sections
Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office investigates shooting of nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 14:26
Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office investigates shooting of nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General has launched criminal investigations into the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The murder of prisoners of war is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. An investigation has begun on the violation of wartime laws and customs, as well as premeditated murder.

We are doing everything we can to identify and punish all of the perpetrators of the aggressor country's crimes against Ukraine and its citizens."

Background: 

  • Previously, military analysts reported that the Russian forces executed 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk Oblast, Russia.
  • As a result, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets issued letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

