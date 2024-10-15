All Sections
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast's Toretsk, all city's districts destroyed

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 October 2024, 13:39
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast's Toretsk, all city's districts destroyed
Toretsk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have advanced in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, destroying entire districts with artillery.

Source: Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Today [15 October], DeepState updated the map, showing that the enemy is advancing in Toretsk. Unfortunately, I have to confirm that it’s true. The enemy is employing a tactic of artillery strikes: destroy the city, destroy entire districts. In Toretsk, there are no intact districts left."

Details: Bobovnikova also noted that, based on Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are trying to capitalise on the dry weather in Donetsk Oblast, intensifying their use of artillery and drones to accomplish their goals before the frost sets in. 

Background:

  • Analysts from the DeepState project updated their map on the night of 15 October, indicating Russian advances in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, specifically in the city of Toretsk.
  • On 11 October, Vasyl Chynchyk, Head of Toretsk City Military Administration, said that Ukrainian forces currently control around 40-50% of Toretsk, with the rest of the city being under Russian occupation.
  • On 9 October, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that about 1,200 people remain in the city of Toretsk, where not a single building has been kept intact due to Russian bombardments, and they have no desire to leave.
  • On 7 October, Bobovnikova reported that Russian troops entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk, and fierce fighting continued.

Armed ForcesDonetsk Oblast
