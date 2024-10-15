Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 22:57
Russian forces launched attack drones on the evening of 15 October, causing air defence systems to be activated in Kyiv.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Details:
At 22:48, Klitschko reported Russian attack drones over the capital’s Troyeshchyna district and a potential response by air defence systems.
The Kyiv City Military Administration later confirmed that air defence systems had been activated in Kyiv.
Background: On the evening of 15 October, Russian forces launched attack drones across Ukraine from several directions.
