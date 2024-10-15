All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 15 October 2024, 22:57
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
A soldier in a mobile fire group. Stock photo: Western Territorial Administration of Ukrainian National Guard

Russian forces launched attack drones on the evening of 15 October, causing air defence systems to be activated in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details:
At 22:48, Klitschko reported Russian attack drones over the capital’s Troyeshchyna district and a potential response by air defence systems.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later confirmed that air defence systems had been activated in Kyiv.

Background: On the evening of 15 October, Russian forces launched attack drones across Ukraine from several directions.

