Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

A soldier in a mobile fire group. Stock photo: Western Territorial Administration of Ukrainian National Guard

Russian forces launched attack drones on the evening of 15 October, causing air defence systems to be activated in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details:

At 22:48, Klitschko reported Russian attack drones over the capital’s Troyeshchyna district and a potential response by air defence systems.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later confirmed that air defence systems had been activated in Kyiv.

Background: On the evening of 15 October, Russian forces launched attack drones across Ukraine from several directions.

