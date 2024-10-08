All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to unidentified drones in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 08:16
Ukraine's air defence responds to unidentified drones in Kyiv Oblast

An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast due to activity by unidentified drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Air Force: "An air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast! UAV activity of an unspecified type has been detected. Air defence may be responding."

Details: A few minutes later, an air-raid warning was also issued in the capital.

Later, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding in the oblast.

"UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to these airborne targets. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated.

Authorities are also urging residents not to document or post the combat efforts of Ukrainian defenders online.

Updated: The all-clear in the city of Kyiv was given at 08:38. The air-raid warning was in effect for about half an hour. As of now, the threat of Russian drones remains in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

