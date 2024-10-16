Scholz confirms he is ready to talk to Putin – media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed his readiness to hold talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on a just peace in Ukraine.

Source: Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag, speaking about the upcoming summit of EU leaders, reports European Pravda, citing the Rheinische Post, a German daily newspaper

Details: Speaking about the Russian-Ukrainian war, Scholz mentioned Ukraine's consent to Russia's participation in the next Peace Summit.

Quote from Scholz: "So it is also true that when we are asked whether we will also talk to the Russian president, we answer: "Yes, we will.".

Scholz stressed that he adheres to clear principles – never to make decisions without considering Ukraine's position and without consulting with its closest partners.

Scholz also said that countless Russian soldiers are becoming "victims of the imperialist madness of the Russian president every day".

Quote from Scholz: "They are also victims of his policy of expanding his own country. This is something that must not happen again in Europe."

Background:

The press reported that the German Chancellor wanted to hold a telephone conversation with Putin before the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.

The Kremlin said that Putin was ready to talk to Scholz, but the Kremlin had not yet received any proposals from Berlin.

Last time Scholz spoke to Putin was in late 2022.

