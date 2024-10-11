All Sections
Zelenskyy says meeting with Scholz was "most important one since full-scale Russian invasion"

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 11 October 2024, 20:43
Zelenskyy says meeting with Scholz was most important one since full-scale Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Office of the President of Ukraine has disclosed details of a meeting in Berlin between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Source: press service of the President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The President's Office recalled that this is Zelenskyy’s third meeting with Scholz in the autumn of 2024, but said Zelenskyy considers it the most important one since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy disclosed details of the Victory Plan to Scholz, explaining that it is a bridge to a productive Peace Summit – to strengthen Ukraine's position and create conditions for ending the war.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian-German security agreement over the next year, the work being done by joint ventures repairing armoured vehicles in Ukraine, and the launch of joint arms production.

The President’s Office reported that Zelenskyy also invited Scholz to consider financing Ukrainian long-range vehicle production.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany and the Chancellor personally for all the help Germany provides to Ukraine.

"Germany has helped us with air defence the most. And that is a fact. This has saved thousands of Ukrainian lives and provides our cities and villages with protection from Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • At a briefing by the leaders before the talks, Olaf Scholz said Germany, together with three other countries, is preparing a new €1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine consisting of air defence systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems and other vital weapons.
  • In early September, Scholz announced that Germany had ordered 17 IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine.
  • In early October, the German Defence Ministry disclosed that Germany had recently delivered new IRIS-T medium- and short-range air defence systems to Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin continues his tour of key European capitals. On Thursday, he held talks with the leaders of the UK, France and Italy, and on Friday he had a conversation lasting several hours with the Pope.

