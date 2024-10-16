All Sections
All Nordic-Baltic Foreign Ministers support strikes deep inside Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:03
Stock photo: Sybiha on Facebook

All foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight support allowing Ukraine to strike military targets deep within Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha speach following a meeting with his counterparts from Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Finland

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine insists on lifting any restrictions on the use of long-range missile systems provided by Western allies.

Quote: "I am pleased to note that these ministers, the heads of delegations present here, we are all of the same mind: everyone supports the necessity of this decision – the removal of any restrictions on the use of Western weapons or those of our allies to achieve specific military objectives," Sybiha said.

"Russia has complete air dominance. They bomb our forces daily with guided missiles, on a large scale… One effective way to stop this is to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory," the foreign minister added.

Background:

  • Lifting the restrictions imposed by Ukraine's partners on using long-range weapons across all Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, as well as on Russian soil, is one component of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis considers Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be "very realistic" if the necessary political decisions are made to implement it.

Foreign Affairs Ministryweapons
