Biden to announce significant aid package for Ukraine in conversation with Zelenskyy
Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 19:47
US President Joe Biden will soon have a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.
Source: White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Wednesday, 16 October, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Jean-Pierre noted that Biden "will speak with President Zelenskyy shortly, if not already".
In addition, the White House spokeswoman added that the US president will soon "announce a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine today as part of our ongoing effort to surge US support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."
Background:
- Zelenskyy last met with Biden on 26 September during his visit to the United States, where the Ukrainian president presented the US leader with Ukraine's Victory Plan.
- On the same day, the US announced the latest military aid package to date, worth US$375 million.
