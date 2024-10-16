Biden to announce significant aid package for Ukraine in conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden will soon have a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Wednesday, 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre noted that Biden "will speak with President Zelenskyy shortly, if not already".

In addition, the White House spokeswoman added that the US president will soon "announce a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine today as part of our ongoing effort to surge US support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."

Background:

Zelenskyy last met with Biden on 26 September during his visit to the United States, where the Ukrainian president presented the US leader with Ukraine's Victory Plan.

On the same day, the US announced the latest military aid package to date, worth US$375 million.

