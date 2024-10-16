All Sections
Biden to announce significant aid package for Ukraine in conversation with Zelenskyy

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 19:47
Biden to announce significant aid package for Ukraine in conversation with Zelenskyy
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will soon have a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Wednesday, 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre noted that Biden "will speak with President Zelenskyy shortly, if not already".

In addition, the White House spokeswoman added that the US president will soon "announce a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine today as part of our ongoing effort to surge US support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."

Background:

