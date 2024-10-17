All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force posts footage showing IRIS-T in action – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 October 2024, 11:25
Ukraine's Air Force posts footage showing IRIS-T in action – video
An IRIS-T air defence system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Air Force has posted footage showing the operation of an IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system. This particular system helps Ukrainian defenders shoot down the hardest Russian targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on social media

Details: NASAMS and IRIS-T are the first Western-supplied medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems that started to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure from large-scale Russian attacks.

The Air Force currently has many NASAMS and IRIS-T batteries, which are gradually coming into service and replacing obsolete Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems.

It is noted that IRIS-T is a high-quality German-produced system capable of destroying all aerodynamic targets within a radius of up to 40 kilometres. It is the one of the most advanced anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine’s Air Force and has been in service since October 2022.

"It's a pleasure to fire from IRIS-T," Ukrainian air defence personnel admit. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Force
