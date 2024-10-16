Russia attacks Ukraine with 136 drones: 51 downed, 60 disappeared from radar, over 20 still in airspace

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 136 drones on the night of 15-16 October. Ukraine’s Air Forces has managed to destroy 51 drones, while 60 drones have disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare measures, 2 returned toward Russia and over 20 drones are still present in Ukraine’s airspace with ongoing combat operations against them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Forces on Telegram

Quote: "As of 07:00, as a result of the combat efforts, 51 enemy UAVs were downed in Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi oblasts. Due to active electronic warfare measures, 60 Russian drones disappeared from radar across different Ukrainian oblasts. The information is being confirmed."

Details: The Russians launched drones from the areas near the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Forces and defence forces have been involved in repelling the attack.

In addition, Russian forces struck Donetsk Oblast using an S-300/400 surface-to-air missile from temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile targeting Chernihiv Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast between 19:00 on 15 October and the morning of 16 October.

Background:

Russian forces launched attack drones in the evening of 15 October.

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, stated that all drones attempting to attack Kyiv were downed on the approaches to the capital.

