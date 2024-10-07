Oil depot on fire in Crimea after drone attack – videos, photo

The Astra Telegram channel has reported that a fire broke out at the Feodosiia oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea following a drone attack. A state of emergency of a municipal scale due to the human-made disaster was introduced in the city.

Source: Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser to the head of Crimea" on Telegram; Astra Telegram channel; Russian Ministry of Defence of Telegram; Russian propaganda media outlet TASS

Quote from Kryuchkov: "There is a fire at the Feodosiia oil depot. Emergency services are working."

Details: As usual, Kryuchkov stated that there were no casualties.

Astra reported that the fire occurred after a nighttime drone attack, and locals had heard explosions before the fire broke out.

A fire at the Feodosiia oil depot Photo: Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

The burning oil depot, JSC Marine Oil Terminal, is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil product transshipment.

This depot was previously targeted by drones in March 2024.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later stated that 21 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea overnight.

A total of 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Crimea, 6 over Kursk Oblast, and 1 each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts of the Russian Federation.



The Russian propaganda media outlet TASS reported that a state of emergency of a municipal scale due to the human-made disaster was declared in Feodosia following a fire at an oil depot.

