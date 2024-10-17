Switzerland to supply Ukraine with three demining vehicles

The Swiss government has decided to supply Ukraine with three demining vehicles.

Source: Swiss media outlet Blick; European Pravda reports

Details: Federal President Viola Amherd announced in Lausanne on Thursday that Switzerland will finance these vehicles, which are manufactured by the Swiss company Global Clearance Solutions.

She said at the start of a conference on demining in support of Ukraine that they were determined to continue making their contribution.

The president stressed, while speaking to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and representatives of dozens of other countries, that this would allow for effective, safe, and independent demining operations in the future.

The devices are manufactured by Global Clearance Solutions (GCS), a company based in Schwyz. The company works with the UN and several non-governmental organisations, such as the Swiss Fondation Suisse de Déminage (FSD).

GCS expects to have about 100 of its vehicles deployed in Ukraine by 2025. Switzerland has allocated CHF 100 million (about US$118 million) for demining in Ukraine until 2027.

In 2023, the Swiss government approved a four-year aid package totalling CHF 100 million (about US$118 million), earmarked exclusively for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Switzerland is also supporting a programme to help people and small farms affected by mines.

In early October, Lithuania and Sweden agreed on €22 million worth of procurement to support Ukraine's demining needs.

