Ukraine to receive €22 million worth of mine clearance equipment from Lithuania and Sweden

Lithuania and Sweden have agreed to purchase €22 million worth of equipment to support Ukraine's mine clearance needs.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, cited by European Pravda

Details: The defence ministry said that the Demining Capability Coalition had agreed to purchase pick-up trucks and lorries for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Lithuania is allocating €15 million and Sweden €7 million for this purpose.

The decision was made at a meeting in Iceland's capital Reykjavik, where the Coalition members also discussed plans to develop mine clearance units until 2034. The Ukrainian delegation thanked the partners for their support in combat and humanitarian mine action.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 12 September, Lithuania sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included M113 armoured personnel carriers for demining.

The country handed over another batch of military aid on 28 September.

Earlier, the Swedish government proposed a sharp increase in the defence budget over 2025-2030 to meet NATO's 2% of GDP target for defence spending.

Support UP or become our patron!