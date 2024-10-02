All Sections
Ukrainian Armour and Czech holding company to jointly produce 155 mm projectiles

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 2 October 2024, 13:05
Ukrainian Armour and Czech holding company to jointly produce 155 mm projectiles
stock photo: getty images

Ukrainska Bronetekhnika (Ukrainian Armour), Ukraine’s largest private arms manufacturer, has signed a package of documents providing for cooperation with the Czech holding company Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

Source: Ukrainian military news outlet Militarnyi

Details: Militarnyi writes that one agreement concerns the supply of components, and the other foresees the licensing of ammunition production (technology transfer and documentation for the production of artillery rounds).

The licensing process will continue until the end of this year, and production is expected to start in early 2025.

Quote from Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armour: "We plan to produce and supply about 100,000 rounds of ammunition next year and more than 300,000 in 2026. The process of preparing the equipment has already started."

Belbas noted that some of the ammunition will be produced in Ukraine and some in Czechia. Such cooperation will enable the companies to increase the production of ammunition and reduce the cost of the finished product.

Background: The US company AeroVironment has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian company to produce Switchblade 600 loitering munitions. 

warCzechiaUkraine
