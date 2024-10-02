Russians shell Kherson with artillery, killing man

Russian troops have shelled a suburb of Kherson with artillery, killing a man.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "The Russian occupiers have killed another civilian in our hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. He was riding a bicycle in the suburbs when the enemy fired artillery. The man, 65, was killed instantly."

Details: Roman Mrochko also reported a Russian drone attack on a shuttle bus in the city’s suburbs. No one was injured. He added that the bus belongs to a private company.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 28 and 24, were injured when an explosive was dropped from a UAV on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussion.

A woman, 61, came under fire from a UAV in Antonivka around 14:00. She was outside at the time of the attack. She was taken to hospital with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds.

Background:

Russian occupiers attacked a shuttle bus in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, from a drone on 2 October, killing a woman, 69.

Two people were injured in an explosion after another woman picked up an explosive device near a public transport stop in Antonivka.

