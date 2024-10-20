Ukraine strikes airfield in Lipetsk in addition to Sverdlov plant – Ukraine's General Staff report

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of 19-20 October, Ukraine’s defence forces set fire to the infrastructure of the Lipetsk-2 military airfield in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The target areas included ammunition warehouses, fuel and lubricant storage facilities, and aircraft equipment.

Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces are known to be based at the airfield.

In addition, as previously reported, Ukraine’s defence forces attacked the Sverdlov plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk. The plant manufactures chemicals used in artillery ammunition and high-explosive aerial bombs.

According to available information, guided aerial bombs were stored on the plant's premises.

The General Staff says that several explosions were reported in the vicinity of both targets, as well as engagement by Russian air defence. The outcome of the attack is being established.

Background: On the night of 19-20 October, drones targeted the Sverdlov plant, a state-owned enterprise producing explosives located in Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

