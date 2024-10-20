All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's offensive in Kursk Oblast encourages Russia to exchange prisoners of war – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 04:39
Ukraine's offensive in Kursk Oblast encourages Russia to exchange prisoners of war – ISW
The released Ukrainian servicemen. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has assessed that the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast is likely to increasingly encourage Russia to engage in prisoner-of-war exchanges.

Source: ISW

Details: Ukraine and Russia carried out a one-for-one prisoner of war (POW) exchange on 18 October, marking the fourth such exchange since Ukraine began operations in Kursk Oblast in August 2024. 

Advertisement:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 19 October that 95 Ukrainian POWs were returned, including servicemen who defended the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol in early 2022, Ukrainian National Guards, State Border Service personnel, and employees of other branches of Ukraine's defence forces. On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Russia also brought back 95 of its POWs, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediating the exchange. 

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs highlighted that many of the returning Ukrainian prisoners were suffering from serious illnesses, severe injuries and weight loss due to torture and malnutrition during their captivity in Russia. 

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had previously noted a sharp increase in the frequency of POW exchanges between Ukraine and Russia following Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast on 6 August. 

Advertisement:

Prior to the latest 18 October exchange, both sides had exchanged 267 POWs each in three separate exchanges since then, whereas only three exchanges took place between 1 January and 6 August 2024.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 19 October:

  • Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Kremniy El microelectronic plant in Bryansk (Russia) on the night of 18-19 October.
  • Ukraine and Russia conducted a one-for-one prisoner of war (POW) exchange on 18 October – the fourth exchange since the start of Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast in August 2024.
  • Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on 18 October that Ukrainian authorities opened an investigation into the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) in Bakhmut district in September 2024.
  • Russian forces recently advanced within the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk, Pokrovsk and the city of Donetsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWexchangeprisoners
Advertisement:

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

All News
ISW
Putin's vision of victory is Ukraine's exhaustion, but he will not succeed – ISW
North Korean troops may help Putin avoid further mobilisation – ISW
Russia and China strengthen defence cooperation – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:15
Air defence responding in Kyiv
22:17
Russians deliver 40 attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts each – General Staff
21:18
Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia, killing four people
20:33
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring police officers – photos
20:01
Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy
18:54
Explosion rocks Odesa
18:31
Zelenskyy signs law allowing foreigners to serve as officers in Ukrainian military
17:49
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
17:23
UN Secretary-General's meeting with Putin contradicts UN line on support for ICC – Ukraine's Permanent Representative
17:05
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: