Ukrainian forces advance north of Sudzha – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 21 October 2024, 03:22
Ukrainian forces advance north of Sudzha – ISW
Map: ISW

Ukrainian forces have recently advanced north of Sudzha amid fighting on the main line of contact in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Geo-location footage released on 20 October indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced east of Cherkasskoye Porechnoye (north of Sudzha).

Russian sources claimed that Russian forces attacked north of Sudzha in the area of Malaya Loknya and southeast of Sudzha in the area of Plekhovo, while Ukrainian forces attacked southeast of Korenevo near Kruglenkoye and Leonidovo. 

 

A Kremlin-linked Russian milblogger said that information about the capture of Plekhovo by Russian troops had not been confirmed. 

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 20 October:

  • Ukrainian forces conducted drone strikes against the Lipetsk-2 Airbase near Lipetsk and Russian state-owned defence enterprise Sverdlov in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 19-20 October.
  • Moldovan authorities have yet to announce the results of the 20 October presidential election and European Union (EU) referendum, but both the election and referendum have passed the required voter turnout threshold to be valid.
  • Russian sources claimed on 20 October that former Russian Yukos Oil Company Vice President for Corporate Management Mikhail Rogachev was found dead in a possible suicide after falling from a window in Moscow.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced north of Sudzha and Russian forces recently marginally advanced near Toretsk and Selydove.

Kursk OblastISW
