All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

G7 plans to keep Russian assets frozen after war

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 12:41
G7 plans to keep Russian assets frozen after war
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Group of Seven countries plan to keep the frozen Russian assets even after the end of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Japanese publication Nikkei, citing several sources in the G7, including senior EU officials, as reports European Pravda

Details: Nikkei reports that G7 leaders will issue a statement on the issue this month. It will state that the Russian Federation's sovereign assets will be frozen until it pays for the damage caused to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We … reaffirm that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilised until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," reads the leaders’ draft statement prepared by this year's chair, Italy. 

The draft states that the bloc will guarantee a US$50 billion loan for Kyiv.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The EU approved its contribution of up to €35 billion to the G7 loan on 9 October but failed to overcome Hungary's opposition to a safeguard against the unexpected unfreezing of Russian assets.
  • Recent media reports state that the United States is ready to provide Ukraine with a loan of up to US$20 billion as part of the G7 loan.
  • The UK will provide almost US$3 billion as part of a joint G7 loan to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

G7sanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
G7
US agrees to contribute up to US$20bn to G7 loan for Ukraine – FT
NATO Secretary General joins first G7 defence Meeting to discuss Ukraine
G7 calls on international community to urgently increase aid to Ukraine ahead of winter
RECENT NEWS
16:17
Russians strike near post office in Kherson: one person killed
15:45
Putin threatens West with response if it approves strikes Ukrainian deep into Russia
15:32
Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers
14:47
Ukrainian President's Office comments on corruption: Information war is ongoing, front is holding
14:33
Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks
13:18
Russian troops likely attack civilian car and kill people in Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Prosecutor General's Office, photo
13:10
Power outages in five Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities
13:06
Russians drop explosives on Kherson resident, claiming his life
12:51
Protests in Germany against nuclear cooperation with Russia – photo, video
12:36
Russia has launched 1,100 guided bombs and 560 attack drones on Ukraine over past week: Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of strikes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: