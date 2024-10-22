The Russian military leadership has formed infantry battalions from the 1st Regiment of Strategic Rocket Forces on the Kursk front.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military expert news outlet, citing a statement by Russian activists who are helping the newly formed unit with material support

Details: The video shows Russian activist Vladimir Grubnik speaking about sending communication equipment to the 1st Strategic Missile Regiment, "which performs the tasks of a regular separate rifle regiment on the Kursk front".

Advertisement:

Grubnik noted that the 1st Regiment is fighting as a regular infantry unit with small arms in the form of separate battalions. He said that the unit did not receive the necessary communication assets, so volunteers gave them civilian Chinese radio stations.

Soldiers of the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces were converted to infantrymen due to a lack of mobilisation and an acute shortage of personnel in units on the front line, which forced them to "scoop up" contract soldiers from "non-infantry" units, including the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!