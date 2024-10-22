North Korea will send its troops to war against Ukraine because of poverty – Zelenskyy

At a meeting with journalists on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia fears a harsh reaction from China to the issue of attracting military personnel from North Korea to participate in the war against Ukraine, and explained North Korea’s support for the Kremlin’s policy by its poverty.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I think it's because of money [the DPRK supports Russian policy – ed.]. I think North Korea is very poor. They will send their people to the front line to overcome poverty."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Russia is cautious about involving the DPRK's military so that China does not react harshly. "As for the DPRK. Russia is being so careful with this topic, I think, so that China does not react harshly. Moreover, the EU and the United States are also very cautious about this topic. Pay attention to this: they are very cautious. But we are sounding the alarm because we know that these are risks for us," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he noted that South Korea "made very direct statements" in the past that the DPRK was helping the Russians with shells, weapons, and military personnel. "I think I saw this open signal from them," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that Ukraine has a "normal dialogue" with South Korea. "In general, they support us. They have the appropriate, let's say, constitutional status. They are limited in some things. But, nevertheless, we are definitely working together and they are definitely helping," the president said.

Background:

On 8 October, the South Korean Ministry of Defence said that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to Ukraine in support of Russia.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy said that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with personnel for its military forces, and called on partners to increase their support for Ukraine. On 14 October, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had essentially entered the war. On 17 October, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia intends to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in Russia’s east. They will be ready to take part in combat actions against Ukraine as early as 1 November.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea had sent 1,500 special forces troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. They have arrived in Russia.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that he could not confirm reports that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to take part in the war against Ukraine.

Commenting on the reports that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia for deployment in Ukraine, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not deny the information but called it "controversial".

