All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian torture Ukrainian Hryhorii Sinchenko to force confession to a crime, his mother says

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:55
Russian torture Ukrainian Hryhorii Sinchenko to force confession to a crime, his mother says
Hryhorii Sinchenko in a Russian court. Photo: SOTAvision

The Russians are holding severely ill Ukrainian prisoner Hryhorii Sinchenko in Detention Centre No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast. The facility is known as one of the most brutal places of detention in Russia.

Source: Sinchenko’s mother Tetiana Hulevska, as reported by the Association of Relatives of the Kremlin’s Political Prisoners

Details: Tetiana said that Hryhorii is subjected to systematic torture and denied medical assistance. 

Advertisement:

Russia is also denying him access to a lawyer. The lawyer himself claims that screams are constantly heard from the windows of the detention centre where Sinchenko is held. 

Sinchenko's previous lawyer refused to provide services, sending a message to his mother, stating that "contacts within the Russian law enforcement agencies strongly advised him" to refuse to defend the Ukrainian prisoner due to the risk of being mobilised for the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "During the latest court hearing on 12 August 2024, to which the lawyer connected via video link, Hryhorii appeared beaten and exhausted. The defender saw Sinchenko with bruises on his face: there were fresh haematomas under Hryhorii's eyes, abrasions on his chin and lips, and his entire face was swollen. The lawyer barely had time to ask Hryhorii about his condition before the video connection was abruptly cut off."

Advertisement:

Details: Following this incident, on 14 August 2024, the lawyer arrived at the detention centre but was not allowed to see his client. Instead, he was handed a note allegedly written by Hryhorii, stating that he did not wish to see him. 

During the subsequent court hearing on 26 August, Sinchenko sat with his head down for the first time, not actively participating in his defence as he usually did, but remaining silent. He admitted his guilt for the first time and requested not to appeal the court's decision. 

His mother and lawyer said that Hryhorii was tortured to extract a confession. They also believe that he is willing to agree to anything just to be transferred from the Taganrog detention centre to another prison. After the court session, the lawyer once again attempted to see Sinchenko but was denied access.

Note: "Taganrog is known as one of the most brutal places for Ukrainians in Russia. It's called hell on earth. In particular, Azov fighters from Azovstal are held there. Released prisoners recount horrific torture. There, everyone who the Russians want to label as criminals is forced to confess to crimes they did not commit. Later, they are transferred to Rostov for trial," said Tetiana Katrychenko, Executive Director of the human rights organisation Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIPL).

Background:

  • 25-year-old Hryhorii Sinchenko was arrested in occupied Donetsk on 2 December 2016. He was accused of partisan activities, illegal possession of weapons, and sabotaging a mobile operator's tower. In December 2017, Sinchenko returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange along with 74 other captives.
  • In the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), he was subjected to horrific torture for his partisan activities against the self-proclaimed people's republic, despite having a third-degree disability. His mother Tetiana said he was tortured with electric shocks, hung from the ceiling by his twisted arms, suffocated, and beaten to the point of suffering a ruptured lung.
  • In October 2019, Hryhorii organised a protest against torture in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He posted a video on YouTube with the caption: "This is done to draw attention to the inhumane torture in the ‘Ministry of State Security’ basements. The people of Donbas must protest against torture, or the fascist republic will be left without communication".
  • On 31 October 2019, Hryhorii was detained again by the Russians and imprisoned for a second time. In late May 2020, it was reported that the twice-captured Ukrainian patriot had escaped from the dungeons of the so-called "DNR", but he was apprehended for the third time a month later. Following this, he was illegally transported from Donetsk Oblast to Russia and is currently being held in detention centre No. 2 in Taganrog.
  • Freelance author of Ukrainska Pravda Viktoriia Roshchyna, whose death became known at the end of September, was held in Detention Centre No. 2 in Taganrog. She had been detained in Taganrog at least from May to September 2024, in a solitary confinement cell.

Support UP or become our patron!

torturesRussiaprisoners
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
tortures
Russia subjects Ukrainian POWs to rape, beatings and electric shocks – UN
Russian propaganda channels post photos and videos of Moscow terror attack suspects being tortured
At least 3,800 civilians have been tortured by Russians
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: