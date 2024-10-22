Indian PM hugs Putin in Russia and talks about peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit organised by the Kremlin, where he met and hugged Russian leader Vladimir Putin and said that India supports a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine and is ready to help in this.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Modi: "We regularly keep in touch regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine [as he referred to Russia's war against Ukraine – ed.]. As I have said before, we believe that problems should be resolved peacefully and we fully support the early restoration of peace and stability."

Details: Modi noted that "in all our efforts, we give priority to humanity and we stand ready to extend all possible assistance in the future".

Background:

On 23 August, Modi came to Ukraine on a visit. This was the first official visit of an Indian PM to Ukraine since its independence.

Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy how he had met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a month before and tried to convince him to end the war.

Bloomberg reported that India had agreed to transmit messages between Zelenskyy and Putin.

On 26 August, Modi said that after his visit to Ukraine, he had discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone with US President Joe Biden.

On 27 August, Modi held a phone conversation with Putin and told him about his recent visit to Ukraine.

