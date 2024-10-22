All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Indian PM hugs Putin in Russia and talks about peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:14
Indian PM hugs Putin in Russia and talks about peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin. Screenshot: video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit organised by the Kremlin, where he met and hugged Russian leader Vladimir Putin and said that India supports a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine and is ready to help in this.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Modi: "We regularly keep in touch regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine [as he referred to Russia's war against Ukraine – ed.]. As I have said before, we believe that problems should be resolved peacefully and we fully support the early restoration of peace and stability."

Advertisement:

Details: Modi noted that "in all our efforts, we give priority to humanity and we stand ready to extend all possible assistance in the future".

Background:

  • On 23 August, Modi came to Ukraine on a visit. This was the first official visit of an Indian PM to Ukraine since its independence.
  • Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy how he had met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a month before and tried to convince him to end the war.
  • Bloomberg reported that India had agreed to transmit messages between Zelenskyy and Putin.
  • On 26 August, Modi said that after his visit to Ukraine, he had discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone with US President Joe Biden.
  • On 27 August, Modi held a phone conversation with Putin and told him about his recent visit to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

IndiaRussiaUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
India
ISW analyses increase in exports of sanctioned goods from India to Russia
West concerned over India's role in supplying sanctioned goods to Russia – Bloomberg
Ukraine buys Indian shells via Europe despite Russian protests – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: