26 combat clashes take place on Porkovsk front, with almost half of them near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:44
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 73 attacks by Russian troops have been recorded on the frontline since the beginning of the day on 22 October, with the highest activity on the Pokrovsk front. The situation near Selydove is particularly tense.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00, on 22 October

Details: It is noted that the Russian army does not stop trying to advance into the depths of the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine’s defence forces are holding back the Russians, inflicting significant losses on them. On Tuesday, the number of Russian attacks has reached 73.

The Russians continue to be most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where they conducted about 60% of all combat clashes in Ukraine.

Quote: "The largest number of combat clashes was recorded on the Pokrovsk front. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka and Selydove.

Almost half of all the clashes took place near Selydove. Defence forces have already repelled 16 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy also dropped five guided aerial bombs in the vicinity of Myrnohrad."

Background:

  • On 18 October, Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces are trying to combine assault operations towards the outskirts of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, with flanking the city. The Russians are resorting to artillery shelling and airstrikes using aerial bombs.
  • On 21 October, the National Guard of Ukraine reported that its units had repelled 17 Russian assault operations on the Pokrovsk front over the past 24 hours. The Russians were using a large number of infantry troops, in particular near the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.

