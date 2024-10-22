All Sections
US intelligence claims Russia behind fake content about Harris's running mate in election – CNN

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 22 October 2024, 21:46
Tim Walz. Photo: Walz on Facebook

US intelligence agencies have claimed that false content aimed at discrediting Tim Walz, the Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate, was created and disseminated on social media by accounts linked to Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: Over the last week, the edited audio targeting Walz has been circulating on X (Twitter). As US intelligence reported, the manipulation contained "several indicators of manipulation that are consistent with the influence efforts and tactics with Russian actors".

Some posts spreading false content about Kamala Harris’s running mate in the US elections gathered hundreds of thousands of views and were shared by far-right activists, US intelligence added.

The US intelligence services did not disclose details about what kind of fake news about Walls was spread on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Morgan Finkelstein, Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson, expressed concern that media coverage of the fakes could amplify the false claims.

Quote: "We believe it is possible to cover the Russian targeting operation without giving additional exposure to their false claims, which have already been well-debunked," Finkelstein said.

Background: 

  • US intelligence had previously reported that foreign adversaries would attempt to influence the November 2024 presidential election, adapting their operations to domestic political events in the country.
  • They also expressed concern that Russia was actively utilising AI to influence the course of US elections.

