Russian forces kill man and injure woman in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 October 2024, 22:22
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops shelled the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man aged 50 on the morning of 22 October.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 22 October, around 10:30, Russian forces shelled the village of Kruhliakivka in Kupiansk district. A man, 50, was killed.

By 15:10, Russian troops had also struck the city of Kupiansk, reportedly using an Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems. A woman, 65, was injured."

 
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office
 
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Law enforcement officials also reported that Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the village of Lisna Stinka in the Kupiansk district, damaging private properties.

Then, at around 18:00, Russian troops struck the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the hromada of Mala Danylivka with guided aerial bombs [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

