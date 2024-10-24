All Sections
Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 October 2024, 17:21
Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded Pokrovsk hromada in Donetsk Oblast on 24 October, leaving three people dead. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin reported that two men, aged 58 and 65, had been killed and three houses damaged in a Russian attack on the settlement of Zelene. A Russian strike on the settlement of Dachenske claimed the life of a woman, 63, and damaged a house.

Quote: "Pokrovsk and its surroundings are a constant target for the Russians. Do not put yourselves in danger! Evacuate!"

Background:

  • On 24 October, the General Staff reported that the defence forces of Ukraine were holding back the Russian offensive, with 101 combat engagements recorded on various fronts since the start of the day. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have launched 30 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions on the Pokrovsk front. Ukrainian forces have repelled 28 Russian attacks, and two combat clashes were still in progress.

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
