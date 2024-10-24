All Sections
​​Farmer and daughter to be tried in Poland for scandalous poster calling on Putin to deal with Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 24 October 2024, 17:28
​​Farmer and daughter to be tried in Poland for scandalous poster calling on Putin to deal with Ukraine
“Putin, bring order in Ukraine, in Brussel, and with our government officials”. Photo: WYBORCZA

In Poland, an indictment has been filed against farmer Piotr G. and his daughter, who hung a Soviet flag and a banner saying Putin will "bring order" onto their tractor.

Source:  TVN24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Gliwice Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment in this case to court. In addition to praising the Russian war of aggression, the prosecutor accused the defendants of publicly propagating communist ideology and demonstrating its symbols.

The defendants are Piotr G. and his daughter Agata G., who took part in the February farmers' protest in Gozhychki.

The inscription on the tractor called on Putin to "bring order" in Ukraine, Brussels and the Polish authorities. The tractor also had a Soviet flag on it.

According to Karina Sprus, a spokeswoman for the Gliwice Regional Prosecutor's Office, Piotr G. and Agata G. initially pleaded not guilty, stating their intention to "draw attention to the current problems of agriculture".

Subsequently, they both pleaded guilty and submitted a voluntary plea agreement with the prosecutor.

Public calls for waging a war of aggression or its glorification are punishable by imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Public propaganda of communist or other totalitarian ideology is punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted harshly to the protest.

Poland
