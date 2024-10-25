Russia has lost 685,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine

A tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,630 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, making a total number of 685,000 soldiers lost since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 685,910 (+1,630) military personnel;

9,097 (+7) tanks;

18,287 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;

19,753 (+34) artillery systems;

1,238 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

982 (+1) air defence systems;

369 (+0) aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,670 (+73) tactical UAVs;

2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

27,365 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,535 (+22) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

