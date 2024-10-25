Russia has lost 685,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Friday, 25 October 2024, 07:50
Russia has lost 1,630 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, making a total number of 685,000 soldiers lost since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 685,910 (+1,630) military personnel;
- 9,097 (+7) tanks;
- 18,287 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,753 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,238 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 982 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,670 (+73) tactical UAVs;
- 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,365 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,535 (+22) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
