Putin claims to have received "secret proposal" from Ukraine

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed at the BRICS summit that a representative from Türkiye received a proposal for Russia from Ukraine during the September session of the UN General Assembly in New York and passed this information to the Kremlin.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Putin at a press conference following the BRICS summit,

Details: Putin did not specify the nature of Ukraine's proposal.

Quote: "Türkiye also presented an initiative concerning the Black Sea situation: to ensure safe shipping, establish certain agreements and reach security arrangements regarding nuclear energy facilities."

Details: Putin claimed he had agreed to the proposal, but afterwards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the Victory Plan, which Putin said nullified the possibility of talks.

When asked to rate the chances of resolving the war with Ukraine on a scale of one to ten, Putin said he found it inappropriate to give any numbers or scores.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 21 September that halting Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and cargo ships could pave the way for talks to end the war.

