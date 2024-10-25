Russians attack Kherson in morning, injuring 2 people

Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Roman Mrochko on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the centre of Kherson on the morning of 25 October, injuring two people.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers attacked the central part of Kherson this morning. Two people were injured, a 64-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, as a result of the enemy attack. Both suffered blast injuries. The woman also sustained shrapnel wounds to her legs and the man has concussion and a traumatic brain injury."

Details: Mrochko said the people were indoors at the time of the attack.

Medics provided the necessary assistance at the scene.

