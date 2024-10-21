All Sections
Russian aircraft squadron chief linked to strike on Kremenchuk shopping centre killed – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 09:17
Russian aircraft squadron chief linked to strike on Kremenchuk shopping centre killed – video
The body of Golenko. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

The body of the chief of staff of a Russian aircraft squadron, a pilot from the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who was involved in the attack on the Amstor shopping centre in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast which resulted in the deaths of 22 people, has been found dead with multiple head injuries in the Russian village of Suponyevo near Bryansk.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The body of the war criminal Dmitry Vladimirovich Golenko was found in an apple orchard in the village of Suponyevo near Russia’s Bryansk on the morning of 20 October 2024. Golenko was a pilot in the 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces (military unit 33310), based at the Shaykovka airbase and equipped with Tu-22M3 bombers."

Details: The war criminal held the position of chief of staff of a Russian aircraft squadron.

Golenko was involved in missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets, including the Amstor shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. 

About 1,000 people were in the shopping centre during the attack on 27 June 2022. A total of 22 people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of this war crime.

Golenko was also responsible for the missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro on 14 January 2023, which killed 46 civilians, including 6 children.

DIU said the body of the Russian war criminal had been found with multiple head injuries, likely inflicted with a hammer.

