Ukrainian government to create materials reserve for construction of fortifications
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to create a reserve of materials for the construction of fortifications and engineering structures.
Source: Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament)
Details: It is about stockpiling the necessary materials that will allow construction work to be launched as soon as possible.
Melnychuk noted that the approved procedure provides for the creation, storage and use of a material reserve for the construction of military engineering and fortification structures under the legal regime of martial law.
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, clarified that this would be a stockpile of necessary materials that will allow the construction of fortifications to be deployed quickly where it is needed and where the Ukrainian military will determine.
Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed draft law No.11057 on the mandatory publication of estimates in public procurement (transparent construction).
