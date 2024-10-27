Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours

About ten Russian drones were spotted in Kyiv on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed all of them in the city's outskirts. An air-raid warning was in effect in Kyiv for almost three and a half hours.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched another attack on the capital at night. An air-raid warning has been in effect in Kyiv for almost three and a half hours.

Advertisement:

Air defence assets and personnel detected about ten enemy drones in the airspace heading towards Kyiv. All the drones have been destroyed in the outskirts of the city. (The type and number of weapons used by the enemy will be reported by the Air Force.)

Details: An operational report indicates that no casualties or damage were reported in Kyiv due to the Russian drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!