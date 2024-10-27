All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 27 October 2024, 07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
Loitering munitions. Stock photo: Getty Images

About ten Russian drones were spotted in Kyiv on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed all of them in the city's outskirts. An air-raid warning was in effect in Kyiv for almost three and a half hours.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched another attack on the capital at night. An air-raid warning has been in effect in Kyiv for almost three and a half hours.

Advertisement:

Air defence assets and personnel detected about ten enemy drones in the airspace heading towards Kyiv. All the drones have been destroyed in the outskirts of the city. (The type and number of weapons used by the enemy will be reported by the Air Force.)

Details: An operational report indicates that no casualties or damage were reported in Kyiv due to the Russian drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivair-raid warningUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Kyiv
Russian nighttime attack: air defences responding in Kyiv Oblast, power outage in Sumy
Air defence responding in Kyiv
Air raid in Kyiv lasts over 5 hours, air defence in operation
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: