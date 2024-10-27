Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers

A police car on fire after the Russian drone attack. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

On Sunday, 27 October, Russian forces killed a civilian with a drone attack on Mykolaiv Oblast before also attacking the police officers who responded to the call.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon, the enemy launched three FPV drone attacks on the village of Dmytrivka in Kutsurub hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

One of the UAVs struck a 43-year-old man riding a moped. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his injuries.

The Russians launched two other FPV drones at the responding police officers. As a result of the impacts, the police car caught fire and was entirely destroyed. No law enforcement personnel were hurt."

