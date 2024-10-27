All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 15:32
Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers
A police car on fire after the Russian drone attack. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

On Sunday, 27 October, Russian forces killed a civilian with a drone attack on Mykolaiv Oblast before also attacking the police officers who responded to the call.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon, the enemy launched three FPV drone attacks on the village of Dmytrivka in Kutsurub hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

One of the UAVs struck a 43-year-old man riding a moped. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his injuries.

The Russians launched two other FPV drones at the responding police officers. As a result of the impacts, the police car caught fire and was entirely destroyed. No law enforcement personnel were hurt."

Support UP or become our patron!

Mykolaiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Four injured due to drone wreckage explosion in Mykolaiv Oblast
Russians strike at energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast: some customers without power
Russian attack drone hits farm premises in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: