Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers
On Sunday, 27 October, Russian forces killed a civilian with a drone attack on Mykolaiv Oblast before also attacking the police officers who responded to the call.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "This afternoon, the enemy launched three FPV drone attacks on the village of Dmytrivka in Kutsurub hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
One of the UAVs struck a 43-year-old man riding a moped. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his injuries.
The Russians launched two other FPV drones at the responding police officers. As a result of the impacts, the police car caught fire and was entirely destroyed. No law enforcement personnel were hurt."
