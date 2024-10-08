Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

Dmitry Chistilin, a Kremlin ideologist of Russia's armed aggression, has been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine in conjunction with foreign partners and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. He now faces life imprisonment.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General's Office

Details: According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Chistilin is an assistant to Sergei Glazyev, a former adviser to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and one of the main organisers behind the seizure of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Glazyev is also the author of the Information Warfare Strategy, which justified Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Between 2016 and 2024, Chistilin prepared several "analytical materials" for the Kremlin, supporting Russia's armed aggression and promoting the "integration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia.

Chistilin has written numerous publications focusing on information attacks against Ukraine.

He has also promoted the Kremlin's interests outside Russia. In particular, he has been involved in organising pro-Russian interference in Eastern and Central European elections.

Chistilin would take part in round tables in Europe claiming to represent the Ukrainian public, where he spread Kremlin narratives in an attempt to reduce support for Ukraine among Western partners.

Chistilin was detained after attending one of these "forums" with assistance from Moldovan law enforcement agencies as he was attempting to return to Moscow through third countries.

Chistilin, who left Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion, is now in custody. He has been served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 111.2 (treason committed under martial law);

Article 436-2.3 (justification and denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants).

Chistilin faces life imprisonment with confiscation of his assets.

