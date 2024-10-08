All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 8 October 2024, 15:33
Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service
Stock photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Dmitry Chistilin, a Kremlin ideologist of Russia's armed aggression, has been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine in conjunction with foreign partners and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. He now faces life imprisonment.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General's Office

Details: According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Chistilin is an assistant to Sergei Glazyev, a former adviser to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and one of the main organisers behind the seizure of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Glazyev is also the author of the Information Warfare Strategy, which justified Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Between 2016 and 2024, Chistilin prepared several "analytical materials" for the Kremlin, supporting Russia's armed aggression and promoting the "integration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia.

Chistilin has written numerous publications focusing on information attacks against Ukraine.

He has also promoted the Kremlin's interests outside Russia. In particular, he has been involved in organising pro-Russian interference in Eastern and Central European elections.

Advertisement:

Chistilin would take part in round tables in Europe claiming to represent the Ukrainian public, where he spread Kremlin narratives in an attempt to reduce support for Ukraine among Western partners.

Chistilin was detained after attending one of these "forums" with assistance from Moldovan law enforcement agencies as he was attempting to return to Moscow through third countries.

Chistilin, who left Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion, is now in custody. He has been served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Article 111.2 (treason committed under martial law);
  • Article 436-2.3 (justification and denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants).

Chistilin faces life imprisonment with confiscation of his assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of UkraineMoldovahigh treason
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast attacked by Ukrainian drones contained 20 fuel tanks
Ukrainian drones attack airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
Head of Russian FSB agents group sentenced to life imprisonment for adjusting fire on Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: