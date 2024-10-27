All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin threatens West with response if it approves Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 15:45
Putin threatens West with response if it approves Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Defence Ministry is working on various ways to respond if the United States and its Western allies approve long-range strikes by Ukraine deep into Russian territory with Western weapons.

Source: Putin in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin; European Pravda reports

Details: In September, Putin said that Western approval of such a step would mean direct involvement of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine, as long-range strikes would involve the Alliance's infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Putin told Zarubin that it was still too early to say how Russia would react to such a decision. But, he said, Moscow would "have to" respond.

"Of course, we will have to respond to this appropriately. How to respond, when, where exactly – it's too early to say. It is clear that our military department is working on this and will offer various options for responses," Putin said.

He said that only NATO officers would be able to fire such weapons, and that they would need to use Western satellite data for targeting. The question is therefore really "whether they will allow [Ukraine] to strike deep into Russian territory or not".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Only several weeks before the US presidential election, Putin changed Russia's nuclear doctrine to intimidate the West in response to discussions of allowing long-range strikes against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinUSAmissile strike
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Putin
UN Secretary-General's meeting with Putin contradicts UN line on support for ICC – Ukraine's Permanent Representative
Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW
Von der Leyen praises Serbian president for not attending Putin's summit
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: