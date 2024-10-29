All Sections
Over 1,700 children missing due to war in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 29 October 2024, 20:42
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances includes data on more than 52,000 Ukrainians, over 1,700 of them are children.

Source: Leonid Tymchenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, during national 24/7 joint newcast

Quote: "Currently, over 52,000 people are registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ database for tracking those missing under special circumstances. Over 1,700 children are now listed in this register." 

Details: Ukrainians whose loved ones may have gone missing due to the military action can seek help from specialised search centres based at the National Police's main offices, which are established in most oblast centres.

Quote: "Each oblast has a centre with investigators and criminal investigation officers working daily with the representative on missing persons under special circumstances. If necessary, they also cooperate with the Security Service's investigative units."

Tymchenko said that Ukrainians who search for their missing family members can reach out to their nearest main office of the National Police.

Background:

  • Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, stated that nearly 40% of those returned from Russian captivity were initially considered missing. 
  • The Commissioner estimates that Russia forcibly holds over 14,000 Ukrainian civilians, whose repatriation is more challenging than that of children and military personnel.

