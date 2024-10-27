Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours

Two civilians were killed and eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, enemy attacks and airstrikes targeted Kherson, Antonivka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Vesele, Mykhailivka, Sofiivka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Shliakhove, Mykilske, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Osokorivka.

The Russian military hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements, in particular 23 houses. The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline and a car.

Two people were killed and eight others injured due to the Russian aggression."

Details: Prokudin added that air defence units had destroyed two Shahed-type loitering munitions over Kherson Oblast.

