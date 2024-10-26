Russian nighttime attack on Kherson Oblast kills two people

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast with artillery and dropped explosives from a drone on the night of 25-26 October, killing a man and a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Details: According to the investigation, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone in the village of Kindiika at about 00:40 on 26 October. A man was killed.

At around 02:40, the Russians shelled Bilozerka, hitting a house. The body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble.

The Russians also bombarded the city of Kherson overnight. A man who was at home at the time of the attack was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A pre-trial investigation into criminal cases over violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

