Water supply to be cut off in part of Donetsk Oblast for indefinite period due to Russian attacks

The north of Donetsk Oblast will remain without water supply for an indefinite period due to Russian bombardments.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: Filashkin reported that Russian forces had critically damaged two facilities belonging to Water of Donbas water utility on 28 September. Due to the severity of the damage, it is technically impossible to repair the equipment.

"Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and nearby settlements, where about 260,000 people live, will face problems with water supply due to a large-scale enemy attack," Filashkin noted.

"OMA, in collaboration with local authorities, is working to establish alternative water supply options. Currently, service water is being temporarily supplied from the river intake of the Donbas Water utility company," the official explained.

Background: In mid-September, a modular water treatment plant that had been supplying water to the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast for the past few months was shut down due to hostilities. Reports indicated that it was impossible to resume its operation.

