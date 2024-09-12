Russian forces cut off water supply to Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

A modular water treatment plant, which had been supplying water to the town of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, was shut down as a result of Russian attacks and cannot currently be repaired.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Filashkin, municipal services were working to resolve the issue. "75 public wells have been drilled in the Pokrovsk hromada at the expense of the local budget, and another 250 wells near apartment buildings have been funded by homeowner associations," he said.

Filashkin explained that drinking water was being supplied to the Pokrovsk hromada and eight reverse osmosis systems have been put in place to allow local residents to access drinking water free of charge.

"The situation is difficult and will not improve any time soon," Filashkin summed up.

Background: Energy infrastructure in the city of Konotop, Sumy Oblast, has been severely damaged in the latest Russian attack.

