Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have launched a kamikaze drone on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving three people injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three people have been injured in an enemy kamikaze drone strike on Nikopol.

A woman, 75, and a man, 35, have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Another man, 34, will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: A house, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were also damaged in the city.

