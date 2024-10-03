Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 12:06
Russian forces have launched a kamikaze drone on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving three people injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Three people have been injured in an enemy kamikaze drone strike on Nikopol.
A woman, 75, and a man, 35, have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Another man, 34, will be treated on an outpatient basis."
Details: A house, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were also damaged in the city.
