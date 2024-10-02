All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Defence Ministry invests US$4 billion and will increase weapons production in 2025

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:31
Ukrainian Defence Ministry invests US$4 billion and will increase weapons production in 2025
A Ukrainian drone operator. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said at the second International Defence Industries Forum that Ukraine has invested US$4 billion in the development of Ukrainian industry and will increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles in 2025.

Quote: Rustem Umierov and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Second International Defence Industries Forum (DFNC2)

Quote from Umierov: "We have already invested US$4 billion in the development of Ukrainian industry. Next year we plan to increase funding. Our priority is the development of domestic drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles."

Advertisement:

Details: Umierov said that the Ministry of Defence was ready to actively cooperate with foreign partners through the creation of joint ventures to develop Ukraine’s defence industry. He therefore called for long-term contracts for the production, supply and maintenance of military equipment.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy met with CEOs and top managers of defence companies from partner countries as part of the Second International Defence Industries Forum. 

Zelenskyy stressed that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, defence production in Ukraine has grown significantly. However, further growth requires foreign experience, access to supply chains and technology.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also said that the first defence industry forum had already yielded significant results – in particular, in terms of maintenance of light guns, localised production of assault rifles, and the creation of facilities for the production of ammunition for small arms.

In addition, during the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the heads of the world's leading defence companies for their support of the Ukrainian people.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are very happy to see you in Ukraine. We are counting on increased support, because, unfortunately, the war is not over. And we are grateful for everything we can do together today and in the future. We look forward to our partnership not just during the war."

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Defenceweaponsaid for UkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Ministry of Defence
NATO's mission in Ukraine welcomes creation of supervisory boards in defence procurement system
Ukrainian Defence Minister announces dismissal of four of his deputies
Ukrainian troops detect 12,000 targets weekly with help of AI – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: