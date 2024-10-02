Ukrainian Defence Ministry invests US$4 billion and will increase weapons production in 2025

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said at the second International Defence Industries Forum that Ukraine has invested US$4 billion in the development of Ukrainian industry and will increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles in 2025.

Quote: Rustem Umierov and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Second International Defence Industries Forum (DFNC2)

Quote from Umierov: "We have already invested US$4 billion in the development of Ukrainian industry. Next year we plan to increase funding. Our priority is the development of domestic drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles."

Details: Umierov said that the Ministry of Defence was ready to actively cooperate with foreign partners through the creation of joint ventures to develop Ukraine’s defence industry. He therefore called for long-term contracts for the production, supply and maintenance of military equipment.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy met with CEOs and top managers of defence companies from partner countries as part of the Second International Defence Industries Forum.

Zelenskyy stressed that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, defence production in Ukraine has grown significantly. However, further growth requires foreign experience, access to supply chains and technology.

Zelenskyy also said that the first defence industry forum had already yielded significant results – in particular, in terms of maintenance of light guns, localised production of assault rifles, and the creation of facilities for the production of ammunition for small arms.

In addition, during the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the heads of the world's leading defence companies for their support of the Ukrainian people.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are very happy to see you in Ukraine. We are counting on increased support, because, unfortunately, the war is not over. And we are grateful for everything we can do together today and in the future. We look forward to our partnership not just during the war."

