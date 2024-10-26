Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A woman has been killed and a child injured in a nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. A house has been damaged and firefighters have extinguished two fires.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Falling drone wreckage caused a fire in a two-storey garage attached to a hostel in the city of Irpin. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by 01:12.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A house and a garage were damaged and windows were shattered in a two-storey student accommodation building in the Boryspil district. A 13-year-old child was injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire on the roof of a residential building was extinguished in the Obukhiv district.

Update: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, also reported that a 56-year-old woman had been killed in the drone attack. She sustained injuries to her abdomen due to the falling wreckage of Russian drones.

Advertisement:

In addition, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in the attack. All the necessary assistance was provided to him at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!