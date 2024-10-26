All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 26 October 2024, 09:23
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A woman has been killed and a child injured in a nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. A house has been damaged and firefighters have extinguished two fires.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Falling drone wreckage caused a fire in a two-storey garage attached to a hostel in the city of Irpin. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by 01:12.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A house and a garage were damaged and windows were shattered in a two-storey student accommodation building in the Boryspil district. A 13-year-old child was injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire on the roof of a residential building was extinguished in the Obukhiv district.

Update: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, also reported that a 56-year-old woman had been killed in the drone attack. She sustained injuries to her abdomen due to the falling wreckage of Russian drones.

Advertisement:

In addition, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in the attack. All the necessary assistance was provided to him at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastdroneswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

Zelenskyy signs decree on Kostin's removal from post as Prosecutor General

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian drone wreckage crashes near hostel in Ukraine's Irpin, causing fire
Ukraine's air defence destroys up to 15 Russian drones in Kyiv at night
Drone wreckage damages windows at two businesses and transformer in Kyiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
18:38
Poland's foreign minister hopes Warsaw will be allowed to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
18:18
EXPLAINERWhy Sandu's opponent in Moldova's election has a strong chance and what he says about Ukraine's war
18:11
Director of Russian company that helped Moscow launch spy satellites detained in Kharkiv – photos
18:10
EU discusses option to protect US$50bn G7 loan for Ukraine from Moscow's retaliation – Politico
18:10
Zelenskyy on global reaction to North Korean military in Russia: It's a zero
17:40
Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months
17:34
Russian agent to be tried in Germany for planning to disrupt military assistance to Ukraine
16:06
Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine
15:53
Russia demands US$20 decillion fine from Google; such funds don't exist globally, CNN says
15:18
Ukraine negotiates with China to export new types of agricultural products
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: