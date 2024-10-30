All Sections
Russian drone attack damages kindergarten and high-rise building in Kyiv – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 October 2024, 08:58
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

The Russians launched a drone attack on the night of 29-30 October, causing damage to a kindergarten and a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "In addition to a residential building, a kindergarten in the Solomianskyi district was also damaged."

Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that drone wreckage had caused a fire in a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Eighteen people were evacuated from the building. Nine individuals were injured, including one child.

Firefighters also extinguished a fire in an office building, with no casualties reported.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Updated: Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that 48 people had been evacuated from the building. Among the injured were nine individuals, including an 11-year-old girl. The Russian attack also caused damage to the doors and windows of a kindergarten building. Rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The exact number of casualties is being determined.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivdrones
