Russian drone attack damages kindergarten and high-rise building in Kyiv – photos, video

The Russians launched a drone attack on the night of 29-30 October, causing damage to a kindergarten and a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "In addition to a residential building, a kindergarten in the Solomianskyi district was also damaged."

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that drone wreckage had caused a fire in a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Eighteen people were evacuated from the building. Nine individuals were injured, including one child.

Firefighters also extinguished a fire in an office building, with no casualties reported.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Updated: Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that 48 people had been evacuated from the building. Among the injured were nine individuals, including an 11-year-old girl. The Russian attack also caused damage to the doors and windows of a kindergarten building. Rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The exact number of casualties is being determined.

Background:

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were actively responding to Russian drones on the night of 29-30 October. Fires broke out due to the falling wreckage of Russian UAVs.

Wreckage from the Russian drones was recorded falling in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out and six people were injured.

