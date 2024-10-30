Russian drone attack damages kindergarten and high-rise building in Kyiv – photos, video
The Russians launched a drone attack on the night of 29-30 October, causing damage to a kindergarten and a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "In addition to a residential building, a kindergarten in the Solomianskyi district was also damaged."
Details: Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that drone wreckage had caused a fire in a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Eighteen people were evacuated from the building. Nine individuals were injured, including one child.
Наслідки нічної атаки російських дронів в Соломʼянському районі столиці.— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) October 30, 2024
Відео: КМВА pic.twitter.com/CpNULeVKxo
Firefighters also extinguished a fire in an office building, with no casualties reported.
Updated: Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that 48 people had been evacuated from the building. Among the injured were nine individuals, including an 11-year-old girl. The Russian attack also caused damage to the doors and windows of a kindergarten building. Rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The exact number of casualties is being determined.
Background:
- Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were actively responding to Russian drones on the night of 29-30 October. Fires broke out due to the falling wreckage of Russian UAVs.
- Wreckage from the Russian drones was recorded falling in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out and six people were injured.
