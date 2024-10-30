Aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Photo: SES

Explosions have rung out and fires have broken out in the city of Kyiv as a result of the fall of Russian drone wreckage on the night of 29-30 October; people have been injured, including a child.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv City Military Administration, State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote from Klitschko: "There was an explosion in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. All services are on their way to the scene. There is a fire in the same district as a result of the fall of drone wreckage."

Updated: Later, Klitschko specified that non-residential premises were on fire in the Solomianskyi district and that a fire had broken out in an apartment in a residential building.

Quote from Klitschko: "Non-residential premises are on fire in the Solomianskyi district. There is also a fire at another location in the same district.

There are several more UAVs over the city. Air defence forces are responding."

"In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in one of the apartments in a residential building. One injured person was provided with medical assistance on the spot."

"In the Solomianskyi district, at one of the locations emergency services were called to, there were three more calls for medical assistance in a residential building. All were provided with medical assistance on the spot. In total, there are currently four injured."

"In Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building on the first and second floors. There are already five injured. All were provided with medical assistance on the spot."

Details: In addition, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that at another address in the Solomianskyi district, a fire had been reported in a multi-storey administrative building due to the UAV attack. The information is being confirmed.

Quote from Klitschko: "There are currently nine injured in a residential building in the Solomianskyi district, which was hit by drone wreckage. Among them is an 11-year-old girl. All of them were provided with medical assistance on the spot."

"A fire in a residential building in the Solomianskyi district has been extinguished. Emergency services are working at the scene. Medics are also on duty at the scene."

Updated: The SES reported that the UAV attack caused a fire on the first and second floors of a nine-storey building. The fire, covering an area of 40 square metres, has been extinguished.

A fire also broke out in a six-storey administrative building, which has been extinguished as well.

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration added that in October, Russians carried out 19 air attacks on the capital.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Russian drones did not change their usual tactics – they came towards the capital from different directions and at different altitudes. The enemy drones were detected and neutralised in time by air defence assets and personnel."

Background: On the night of 29-30 October, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was responding to Russian drones.

